Police demand bravery award for accused

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 6:15 am IST

Kalpana Tiwari, widow of the slain techie Vivek Tiwari, has questioned the police officials' role into the campaign.

Vivek Tiwari (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | vivek.tiwari)
 Vivek Tiwari (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | vivek.tiwari)

Lucknow: Carrying forward its campaign in support of constable Prashant Chaudhary, the accused in the murder of Apple techie Vivek Tiwari, the state police constabulary is now demanding a bravery award for the accused cop for ‘doing his duty’.

Avinash Pathak, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Police Karamchari Parishad, said that a meeting of police personnel has been convened in Allahabad on October 6 to decide the future course of action. Police constables may take mass leave on January 1.

This is the first time that the state constabulary has come out so openly against their own seniors and in support of their member.

“Police personnel are very upset at the manner in which Prashant Chaudhary has been made a victim of politics in the department. He was on patrol duty when this incident took place. In fact, he should have been given a bravery award for doing his duty,” Mr Pathak said.

He also questioned the dismissal of the two cops and said that according to police rules, this was illegal. “The cops should have been given a chance to explain their conduct.  The arrests should have been made only after they were found guilty. The cross FIR of Prashant was also not registered. IPS officers are not empowered to dismiss constables,” he said.

He blamed the ‘cowardice’ of top police officials including the DGP for the prevailing state of affairs. “However, we want justice for Prashant and also for Vivek Tiwari,” he added.

Meanwhile, the campaign on social media in favour of the accused cops is growing by the day. More than five lakh rupees have been deposited into the account of Rakhi Malik, wife of the accused cop, to enable her to fight the legal battle.

Kalpana Tiwari, widow of the slain techie Vivek Tiwari, has questioned the police officials’ role into this campaign. “It is a matter of shame that police personnel are demanding a bravery award for one who is guilty of a cold-blooded murder. What are the top police officials doing about this? Has any action been taken against cops who are leading this campaign? It is clear that the police department is working overtime to save the accused cops,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the accused cop Chaudhary has given an application in the court of the chief judicial magistrate. , demanding that his FIR in the matter should also be registered. He has sought a copy of the FIR against him

