The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

India, All India

Not even a dog: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge remark on RSS, BJP year after PM rebuke

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 5:59 pm IST

In February, 2017, PM Modi had slammed Kharge, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, for a similar remark.

The AICC general secretary was speaking at a rally to launch the second phase of the party's Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in Faizpur. (Photo: File)
 The AICC general secretary was speaking at a rally to launch the second phase of the party's Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in Faizpur. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: More than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuffed him for similar remarks, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that "not even a dog" from the homes of RSS and BJP leaders had died for the country's independence.

The AICC general secretary was speaking at a rally to launch the second phase of the party's Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in Faizpur.

"We (Congress) gave our life for the country and made sacrifices. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for unity of the country. Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation. Tell me, did even a dog die in a house of BJP, RSS (leaders) for the country's freedom?" Kharge said.

"Tell us, which of your people went to jail (for India's independence)," Kharge said.

In February, 2017, PM Modi had slammed Kharge, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, for a similar remark.

"People such as Gandhi ji, Indira ji sacrificed their lives for the country's unity, who was there from your side? Not even a dog," Kharge had said in the Lower House.

PM Modi later said during a speech in the Lok Sabha, "the Congress has never spoken of the contribution of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad. They think only one family has given us freedom".

Notably, Faizpur was the venue of the Congress' first convention in rural areas in 1936. It was then attended by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders.

As part of the yatra, Congress leaders are touring Maharashtra, covering almost 150 Assembly seats over three months, in what is being touted as the party's largest mass outreach campaign in the state.

The first phase of the yatra, from Kolhapur to Pune across western Maharashtra, where the party lost its grip in the 2014 polls, concluded on September 8.

During the second phase, party leaders will campaign across north Maharashtra till October 9.

Tags: pm modi, congress, bjp, mallikarjun kharge, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham