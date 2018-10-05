Flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after Thai national suffers heart attack

The patient identified as Atabot Thngcusorn (53) was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Varanasi: A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing Friday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after a Thai national onboard suffered a heart attack, police said.

The patient identified as Atabot Thngcusorn (53) was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists.

Among the tourists were Atabot, his wife, sister and seven other family members, the police said.

The plane had to make emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger, they added.

He was rushed by an ambulance from the airport to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, LBS Airport Director Anil Kumar Rai said.

The Thai embassy has been informed about the matter, he said.