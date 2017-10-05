The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

TMC wouldn't have tasted success without BJP backing in initial years: Mukul Roy

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 10:36 am IST

‘It was the alliance with BJP which helped the TMC to taste success in its initial years, be it the 1998 or 1999 Lok Sabha polls,’ he said.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy on Wednesday described the BJP as a secular party. (Photo: PTI)
 Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy on Wednesday described the BJP as a secular party. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mukul Roy on Wednesday described the BJP as a secular party and said the TMC would not have tasted success without the backing of the saffron outfit at the national level in its initial years.

"I do not consider the BJP to be a communal force. It is a secular party. Had it been a communal party, it would not have been recognised by the Election Commission. When the TMC was formed, it had forged an alliance with the BJP. The alliance was there from 1998-2006, except for a few months during the (West Bengal) Assembly election in 2001.

"Back then, no one called it (BJP) a communal party. Then how come, all of a sudden, you (TMC) change your stand?" Roy told reporters in Kolkata.

Roy, one of the founding members of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, said the party would not have tasted success, had it not got the BJP's backing in its initial years.

"It was the alliance with the BJP which helped the TMC to taste success in its initial years, be it the 1998 or 1999 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

On speculations that he might join the saffron party, Roy said, "I will not comment on that."

Roy is scheduled to go to New Delhi later this week and tender his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the TMC.

Once, the second-in-command in the TMC, after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Roy was suspended from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".

The decision to suspend him was taken by the TMC leadership after he had said, on September 25, that he would resign from the party after Durga Puja.

Roy has been maintaining a distance with the TMC leadership for the last few months. He was removed as the TMC vice-president after the party decided to revamp its structure.

He was earlier removed as the party's in-charge of Tripura, where the TMC was steadily making inroads till some of its members switched over to the BJP earlier this year.

Tags: trinamool congress, mukul roy, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Academy likely to go for more conventional pick for Literature Nobel this year

2

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

3

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

4

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

5

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham