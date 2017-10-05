The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

India, All India

This trip will rejuvenate you to face issues in UP: Kerala CM takes a jibe at Yogi

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

Yogi who was in Kannur, to take part in the BJP's 'Jana Raksh Yatra', had alleged that medical facilities in Kerala were 'inadequate.'

Vijayan also asked Yogi to refrain from speaking on the basis of 'false and fake' information provided by the state BJP leaders. (Photo: DC/PTI)
 Vijayan also asked Yogi to refrain from speaking on the basis of 'false and fake' information provided by the state BJP leaders. (Photo: DC/PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hit out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, for his remarks on the law and order situation and medical facilities in the state.

He said it "amused" him that the UP chief minister found time for Kerala despite "problems" in his own land.

"It really amuses me that you (Yogi Adityanath) found time for Kerala, despite the fact that a large number of problems exist in UP as per newspaper reports," Vijayan said in a facebook post late last night.

He also expressed confidence that Adityanath's visit to Kerala would rejuvenate him for facing problems back in UP.

"But dear I am sure this break, (beautiful and happy trip) would help you to get rejuvenated for facing various issues in UP," he said.

Reacting to Adityanath's comments on Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Kerala, Vijayan said, "The Infant Mortality Rate in Kerala is 10 while the national average is 34 and in Uttar Pradesh, it is 43."

He thanked the UP chief minister for letting the country know about IMR figures.

Vijayan also asked Yogi to refrain from speaking on the basis of "false and fake" information provided by the state BJP leaders.

The Uttar Pradesh CM, who was in Kannur, on Wednesday, to take part in the BJP's 'Jana Raksh Yatra', had alleged that medical facilities in Kerala were "inadequate."

He also accused the Left party of promoting violence in the state.

"There is no scope for political violence in a democracy but unfortunately Kerala, God's own land, is witnessing politically sponsored violence," Adityanath had said.

The two-week long Jana Raksh Yatra, led by BJP state unit president Kummanam Rajashekharan, has been organised to highlight the alleged attacks on BJP-RSS cadres by the ruling CPI(M).

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, yogi adityanath, medical facilities, yogi's kerala visit
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

2

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

3

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

4

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

5

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham