Thursday, Oct 05, 2017

India, All India

Soon, strict rules to check tipsy pilots and air crew

Published : Oct 5, 2017
The proposals will be open to feedback till November 2 this year after which the aviation regulator will make the additions in the rules.

Provisions as per existing rules will continue wherein if a flight crew member tests alcohol-positive for the first time, the licence/approval is suspended for three months.
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has sought to further crack the whip to ensure that pilots and cabin crew on flights are free from the influence of alcohol, proposing that it be informed within 24 hours in case flight crew have missed their breathalyser tests. The DGCA is also planning to introduce pre-flight breath analyser (BA) tests for pilots and cabin crew members at transit points in case they enter the terminal building during flight duty.

In fresh proposed amendments, the aviation regulator has also proposed that “if a crew member tested breath-analyser positive in pre-flight medical examination in one instance and later tests breath-analyser positive in post-flight medical examination in another instance or vice versa, the licence/approval of crew member shall be suspended for the period of four years.” The proposals will be open to feedback till November 2 this year after which the aviation regulator will make the additions in rules.

The DGCA has proposed that if “during a flight duty period, if a crew member enters the terminal building at any transit airport, that crew member shall undergo the pre-flight breath-analyser examination at that airport before undertaking the flight”.

“All the breath-analyser examination missed cases shall be promptly reported, but not later than 24 hours of occurrence to the concerned Regional Air Safety Offices of the DGCA and Director of Air Safety (HQ),” the DGCA has proposed.

“Operators shall have Doctor holding MBBS degree/trained Paramedics/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)/B.Sc (Nursing) on full-time employment of the company to conduct pre-flight breath-analyser examination at a designated place within the airport premises,” the draft rules state.

“If additional Crew Member is to travel in cockpit, the additional crew member shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser examination,” the draft rules also state.

