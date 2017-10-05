SP elects Akhilesh Yadav as National President for 5 years

Both the 2019 Lok Sabha and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022 will be held under the presidentship of 44-year-old Akhilesh.

The announcement was made by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav at the party's national convention in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday elected former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, son of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, as its National President for a term of five years.

The announcement was made by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav at the party's national convention in Agra.

The Samajwadi Party passed a resolution at the convention, amending the party constitution to extend the party chief’s tenure from three to five years.

(With agency inputs)