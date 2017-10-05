Rajasthan: BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national to cross over to Pak

The man said, he had paid Rs 5,000 to an agent who had promised to send him to Pakistan and find him a job there.

According to sources, the BSF has handed over the man to police. (Photo: File/Representational)

Barmer: A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended in Barmer, Rajasthan, while allegedly attempting to cross over to Pakistan, sources said.

Mohammed Yusuf was apprehended on Tuesday by the Border Security Force (BSF).

During investigation, he told the security personnel that he had come to India three months ago from Bangladesh and was working as a labourer in Delhi, the sources said.

He said he had paid Rs 5,000 to an agent who had promised to send him to Pakistan and find him a job.

Three days earlier, they reached Barmer and then boarded a bus to Gadra Road.

The next day, the agent gave him directions on how to reach Pakistan and left.

The BSF then handed him over to the police, the sources added.