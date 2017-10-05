The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national to cross over to Pak

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 10:52 am IST

The man said, he had paid Rs 5,000 to an agent who had promised to send him to Pakistan and find him a job there.

According to sources, the BSF has handed over the man to police. (Photo: File/Representational)
 According to sources, the BSF has handed over the man to police. (Photo: File/Representational)

Barmer: A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended in Barmer, Rajasthan, while allegedly attempting to cross over to Pakistan, sources said.

Mohammed Yusuf was apprehended on Tuesday by the Border Security Force (BSF).

During investigation, he told the security personnel that he had come to India three months ago from Bangladesh and was working as a labourer in Delhi, the sources said.

He said he had paid Rs 5,000 to an agent who had promised to send him to Pakistan and find him a job.

Three days earlier, they reached Barmer and then boarded a bus to Gadra Road.

The next day, the agent gave him directions on how to reach Pakistan and left.

The BSF then handed him over to the police, the sources added.

Tags: border security force, bangladeshi national, bangladeshi national arrested
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Academy likely to go for more conventional pick for Literature Nobel this year

2

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

3

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

4

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

5

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham