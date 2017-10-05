Not enough CCTVs, separate staff toilets in Ryan: CBSE on student murder case

7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the Ryan International School.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with the murder of a student at Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Gurgaon.

The CBSE, in its affidavit, said that Ryan International School does not have sufficient CCTVs and some of them were not even working. It also said that there were no separate toilets for the staff.

The CBSE also pointed out that a few electric panels in the school were open, which could have posed a serious threat to the lives of students.

A conductor of a school bus was later arrested for the murder of Thakur.