

IRCTC hotel scam: Lalu Yadav arrives at CBI headquarters for interrogation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 11:38 am IST

The interrogation is in connection with 3 acres of plot of land in Patna through a benami company Delight where a mall was being built.

One of the alleged beneficiaries of the property was Lalu's son Tejaswi Yadav who will be questioned on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav on Thursday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection with Railway hotel tender case.

The interrogation is in connection with three acres of the prime plot of land in Patna through a benami company Delight.

Yadav had allegedly got the land from companies - a return for the favours they received during his tenure as the railway minister.

One of the alleged beneficiaries of the property was Lalu's son Tejaswi Yadav. He will be questioned on Friday.

The agency first summoned Lalu and his son to appear for questioning on September 11 and September 12. The father-son duo later sought more time to appear before the CBI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had in July ended his alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress.

