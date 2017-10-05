Delhi: Radhe Maa receives warm reception at police station; SHO transferred

Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident, which took place on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, during Navaratri on Sept 28.

The self styled god woman has been accused of dowry harassment, sexual harassment and of posing threats to people. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: SHO Vivek Vihar Sanjay Sharma was sent to district lines after a photograph showing Sharma hosting self styled godwoman Radhe Maa at New Delhi's Vivek Vihar Police Station went viral on the internet.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, Radhe Maa can be seen sitting on the chair of the Station House Officer (SHO) and being offered a warm reception.

SHO, Sanjay Sharma, was standing beside her with folded hands.

During this entire time, the police station was resonated with the sound of 'Radhe, Radhe'. In another video footage, police officials have been seen singing along with Radhe Maa at Delhi's GTB enclave.

#WATCH Policemen seen singing with self styled god woman Radhe Ma in Delhi's GTB Enclave pic.twitter.com/XOIAr2vKHf — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2017

The Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident, which took place on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, during Navaratri on September 28.

As per reports, she had come to attend a Ramleela event and due to heavy crowd gathering around, SHO Sharma took her to the police station.

The self styled godwoman has been accused of dowry harassment, sexual harassment and of posing threats to people.

Recently, an institution of saints has declared her as a "fake saint".