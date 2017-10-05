The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017

India, All India

503 ceasefire violations by Pak this year; 150 terrorists killed

ANI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 4:56 pm IST

The desperation is manifested in the ceasefire violations bid, which has more than doubled till September end of this year.

Security analysts associate the ceasefire violations with the infiltration bids which are to ingress across the LoC. (Photo: Representational/File)
New Delhi: The hot pursuit of the Indian security forces into Jammu and Kashmir has made Pakistan desperate to push more terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) and create an environment of unrest in the Valley.

The ceasefire violations in the year 2016 were 228 and this year, it has reached to 503 attempts till date. Security analysts associate the ceasefire violations with the infiltration bids which are to ingress across the LoC.

This has been taking its toll on the Indian Army soldiers. As per sources, eight Indian Army soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations in 2016. This loss has risen to 14 soldiers till now in 2017.

Infiltration bids were 88 in 2016 in which 35 militants were killed.

This year till October 3, there have been 56 bids in which 42 terrorists have been neutralised, thus denting the confidence of terrorists.

The strategy of hot pursuit is giving positive results, says security analyst Major General D.K. Mehta (Retd).

"The Indian Army has been able to eliminate 150 terrorists this year with the 45 Army soldiers sacrificing their lives."

"The Indian Army has changed it tactics and is now adopting hot pursuit as its policy. This is being ably supported by the intelligence inputs," Major General Mehta told.

"Ceasefire violations and the infiltration bids under the garb of it are going to rise in the next few days as the Pakistan establishment is desperate to push more terrorists before the passes get closed due to winters."

In 2016, 141 terrorists were killed and 63 soldiers had given their life in various operations against the terrorists. The intelligence sources add that 291 militants attempted to enter across the LoC in 2017.

80 terrorists are believed to have been successful in their infiltration bid. As per the estimates of the security forces, there are about 250 terrorists active in the areas North of Pir Panjal. This number is about 25 on the South of Pir Panjal. 

Tags: indian security forces, ceasefire violations, line of control, infiltration bids
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

