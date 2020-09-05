Saturday, Sep 05, 2020 | Last Update : 01:23 PM IST

165th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,020,239

87,115

Recovered

3,104,512

69,625

Deaths

69,635

1,066

Maharashtra86306262577325964 Andhra Pradesh4765063701634276 Tamil Nadu4518273925077687 Karnataka3702062680356054 Uttar Pradesh2531751908183762 Delhi1852201618654513 West Bengal1746591475533452 Bihar144134126411741 Telangana135884102024836 Assam11833490698330 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
  India   All India  05 Sep 2020  Coronavirus impact: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may fail to meet 2023 deadline
India, All India

Coronavirus impact: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may fail to meet 2023 deadline

PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2020, 12:52 pm IST

Last year, nine civil work tenders were floated which could not be opened because of the coronavirus pandemic

The bullet train is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project. (Photo: File pic)
 The bullet train is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project. (Photo: File pic)

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which is scheduled to be completed by December 2023, may fail to meet its deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to delays in opening tenders and land acquisition, officials said.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has already acquired 63 per cent of the land for the project -- about 77% land in Gujarat, 80% in Dadar Nagar Haveli and 22% in Maharashtra. Officials said there are still issues in acquiring land in areas like Palghar in Maharashtra and Navsari in Gujarat.

 

Last year, the company had floated nine civil work tenders which could not be opened because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

"Because of COVID we had to postpone the opening of a few of the tenders. It is difficult to assess the impact of the pandemic on the project as it is still continuing. We cannot say how the pandemic will affect the project as I don't know how long it will last," NHSRCL MD Achal Khare said.

Officially, the NHSRCL spokesperson maintained that the deadline for the project remained 2023.

One of the civil work contracts for construction of stations, bridges, viaducts, maintenance depots, and tunnels across the network is to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore.

 

Tenders for civil works for 345 kms out of 508 kms alignment, or 68 per cent of civil works, have already been floated. This includes six MAHSR stations (including one underground station in Mumbai). The works related to utility diversion are progressing well and the construction of Sabarmati passenger hub (a multi modal hub) in Sabarmati, Gujarat has also started.

The hostel building of High Speed Training Institute (which is presently being used for COVID-19 patients) and training tracks in Vadodara are also completed.

The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through three districts in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar) and eight districts in Gujarat (Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad).

 

Apart from land acquisition, another major cause for delay could be cost escalation owing to a fall in the rupee against the Japanese yen.

While the extent of the cost escalation has yet not been confirmed by the railways, sources said it is estimated that it will rise from the present Rs 1.08 lakh crore to 1.70 lakh crore.

The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

 

One section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor is likely to be tendered out within three months after nearly 90 per cent of the land acquisition for the project is completed, an official said.

Officials said that to complete the project, the NHSRCL has divided the work in 26 packages, each has to provide a minimum of 30 months time for the contractors to finish their work.

"So, even if the land acquisition is completed and tenders are opened, NHSRCL will be unable to finish the work within the deadline. Also, the Japanese who have been allotted land here have not been able to begin any of their works, which is sure to delay the project further," said the official.

 

Tags: coronavirus pandemic, mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister General Fenghe, in Moscow. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid border tensions

Vishwas Sarang (ANI)

Conduct doping tests on filmstars, television actors too: MP minister's bizzare suggestion

Chirag Paswan (PTI)

Rift emerges between LJP and HAM after latter's re-entry into NDA in Bihar

The Delhi High Court.

Centre moves plea in Delhi HC over order to publish EIA draft in 22 scheduled languages

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham