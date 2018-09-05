SC to hear request to put on hold Rafale fighter jet deal next week

In a PIL filed in SC by advocate M L Sharma, he alleged discrepancies in Rafale fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his PIL, M L Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.