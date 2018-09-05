The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 05, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Prominent roads in Uttar Pradesh to be named after great personalities

PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

State govt has decided to name 54 inter-state highways after national and international personalities, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Keshav Prasad Maurya directed that road repair should be carried out on a war footing especially in areas where roads have bee damaged due to rains. (Photo: File)
 Keshav Prasad Maurya directed that road repair should be carried out on a war footing especially in areas where roads have bee damaged due to rains. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name prominent roads in various districts of the state after great personalities associated with them.

The state government has also decided to name 54 inter-state highways after national and international personalities, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said while addressing a review meeting of the PWD department on Tuesday evening.

"Now roads of districts will be named after great personalities of that area. Also, 54 inter-state connectivity highways will be named after great national and international personalities and huge entry gates will also be constructed. Besides ensuring greenery alongside highways, names of great personalities and history of the area will be mentioned," he said.

He also directed that road repair should be carried out on a war footing especially in areas where roads have bee damaged due to rains.

He said proposals of people's representatives should be taken up on priority and they should be informed when the work was started or completed in their areas.

Stressing on maintaining quality of work, Maurya asked officials to accord "top priority to the Indo Nepal border, which is sensitive in view of security".

He also asked officials to identify best among all 75 districts in terms of roads so that those without good roads can be taken care of.

Tags: up government, keshav prasad maurya, pwd department
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham