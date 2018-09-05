Prominent roads in Uttar Pradesh to be named after great personalities

State govt has decided to name 54 inter-state highways after national and international personalities, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Keshav Prasad Maurya directed that road repair should be carried out on a war footing especially in areas where roads have bee damaged due to rains. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name prominent roads in various districts of the state after great personalities associated with them.

The state government has also decided to name 54 inter-state highways after national and international personalities, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said while addressing a review meeting of the PWD department on Tuesday evening.

"Now roads of districts will be named after great personalities of that area. Also, 54 inter-state connectivity highways will be named after great national and international personalities and huge entry gates will also be constructed. Besides ensuring greenery alongside highways, names of great personalities and history of the area will be mentioned," he said.

He also directed that road repair should be carried out on a war footing especially in areas where roads have bee damaged due to rains.

He said proposals of people's representatives should be taken up on priority and they should be informed when the work was started or completed in their areas.

Stressing on maintaining quality of work, Maurya asked officials to accord "top priority to the Indo Nepal border, which is sensitive in view of security".

He also asked officials to identify best among all 75 districts in terms of roads so that those without good roads can be taken care of.