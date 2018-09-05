The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

India, All India

Congress leader puts out ad to sell house to buy 'safe place' for Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 5, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2018, 4:48 pm IST

In April this year, Rahul Gandhi's chartered plane came seconds close to crashing in Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ashok Jaiswal charged at the BJP, saying its 'policy to wipe out Opposition' betrays its dictatorial stance. (Photo: Facebook)
 Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ashok Jaiswal charged at the BJP, saying its 'policy to wipe out Opposition' betrays its dictatorial stance. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has put out an advertisement in newspaper to sell his house and shops, saying he wants to buy a "safe plane" for his party president Rahul Gandhi.

In April this year, Rahul Gandhi's chartered plane came seconds close to crashing in Karnataka. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a "delayed action by the flight crew" led to the aircraft taking a sudden plunge, listing dangerously to one side and rattling for a few moments.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ashok Jaiswal said the incident scared him and he decided to raise money to buy a safe and very latest plane for Rahul Gandhi, so he can use it for his 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigns.

"After I decided to sell my house and shops, my friends have also volunteered to sell theirs. The collected fund will be sent to 24 Akbar Road," Jaiswal said.

"Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections are coming, Rahul Gandhi will be travelling extensively. We want to keep an honest leader like him safe," Jaiswal, who has been in Congress for 40 years, added.

Jaiswal charged at the BJP, saying its "policy to wipe out Opposition" betrays its dictatorial stance.

"PM Modi wants a "Congress-mukt Bharat", but I feel a strong Opposition is important for a healthy democracy. Gandhi family is an honest family and has made great sacrifices for the nation," Jaiswal said, adding that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lived and died for the country.  

"Sonia Gandhi has denied prime ministership multiple times. It's an honest family that sacrifices," he added.

Jaiswal appealed to his party colleagues across the country to pitch in for a plane for the safety of Rahul Gandhi.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, plane, ashok jaiswal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham