

BJP's Tarun Vijay sacks person handling Twitter account for anti-party posts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
From Wednesday morning, Tarun Vijay was back to retweeting PM Modi's posts and posting stories favourable to the party.

 57-year-old Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP from Uttarakhand, was once the editor of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publication, 'Panchajanya'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Tarun Vijay said he has "sacked the person handling his tweets" after a set of posts had him supporting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and appeared to criticise his own leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 10 pm on Tuesday, a tweet on Tarun Vijay's timeline said no one has the right to comment on a person's motive for going to a pilgrimage, that it is "all between him and Shiva". The tweet apparently referred to his party BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash-Mansarovar.

More tweets followed in a similar vein, and one said: "Those commenting, mocking at, Making cheap comments on Rahul's Kailash Yatra are wrong. Not what a Hindu should do. It is all between him and Shiva. None can be bigger than Shiva."

One of the tweets that has now been deleted directed at a person accused by Vijay of "arrogance" because PM Modi was behind them. It tagged an incorrect handle.

"Hello. you are NOT there bec you are very popular. you are there bec there is this person behind you. @narendramodi. shed your arrogance. Oh My god, you think you are very popular!!!" the tweet read.

Tarun Vijay's timeline grabbed more eye balls when he posted, around 12.11 am, that he was on a morning walk and that he had sacked the person handling his Twitter account.

Hours after that, the senior BJP leader tweeted again and blamed the posts on the misuse of his password "when we were shifting home".

57-year-old Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP from Uttarakhand, was once the editor of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publication, 'Panchajanya'. He has been one of the leading members of the campaign for Ram temple at the site of a razed mosque in Ayodhya.

