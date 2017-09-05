The Asian Age | News

1 dead, 3 injured as building collapses in Kolkata's Burrabazar

More people are feared to be trapped under debris and rescue operations are underway.

Burrabazar, the place where the building collapsed, is also known as the commercial hub of Kolkata. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: A building in the busy Burrabazar area in Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday morning killing one person.

According to preliminary reports, three people were seriously injured in the mishap. The three critically injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. 

Burrabazar is also known as the commercial hub of Kolkata.

Further details are awaited.

