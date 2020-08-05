Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  05 Aug 2020  Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies at 89
India, All India

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies at 89

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 10:14 am IST

He recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative

Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead. (Photo- Twitter/@MCPNilaga)
  Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead. (Photo- Twitter/@MCPNilaga)

Pune: Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Nilangekar, 89, died at a private hospital.

 

He recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

Nilangekar, senior Congress leader from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986.

He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through.

Tags: maharashtra, shivajirao patil nilangekar, coronavirus positive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new political map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. — HU Naqash photo

Curfew in Srinagar over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

A worker carries a model of Ram Mandir on his head on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Advani believes temple will usher in Rama Rajya

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Ahead of Ayodhya bhumi pujan, Priyanka hopes occasion will foster national unity, fraternity

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham