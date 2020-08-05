Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  05 Aug 2020  Curfew in Srinagar over Article 370 abrogation anniversary
India, All India

Curfew in Srinagar over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 12:00 pm IST

The security in the remaining parts of J&K including winter capital Jammu has been beefed up

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. — HU Naqash photo
 As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. — HU Naqash photo

The local police and Central armed police forces on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar whereas strict security restrictions are in force elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley, a day before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

The security in the remaining parts of J&K including winter capital Jammu has been beefed up further, reports received here said.

 

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders belonging to both mainstream and separatist camps to thwart possible attempts by them to organize protests. The police also took several political activists into preventive custody.

Among them is PDP’s Rouf Bhat who had announced at a press conference here on Monday that the party will observe August 5 as “black day” and that a protest demonstration will be held in Srinagar to mark the anniversary of the “unconstitutional measures” taken on this day last year.

The authorities said that Srinagar will remain under curfew also on Wednesday. Srinagar’s DC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had claimed on Monday that concerned SSP has reported that a series of inputs received by the police suggest that separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as a ‘black day’ and, therefore, there is apprehension of “violent actions and protests” which could “endanger public life and property.”

 

He said that such an activity could also defeat the purpose of imposing lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus and, therefore, it was decided to clamp curfew and strict security restrictions in the entire district with immediate effect.

Mike-fitted police vans went round the City on Monday night itself announcing imposition of curfew and warning of “strict action under law” against those found violating the orders. At dawn on Tuesday, police and paramilitary reinforcements were fanned across the summer capital and its neighbourhood to lay razor-wire and steel barricades on main roads.

Kashmiri politicians have in their statements reiterated that the Centre stripped J&K of its special status and split it up into two Union Territories arbitrarily and against the wishes of its people a year ago. People’s Conference (PC) chairman and former minister and BJP ally, Sajad Gani Lone, tweeted, “The robber and the robbed. The phoniness. The feigned triumphalism. A day not so far. The robber will take the knee. The robber will come back to return to the robbed what the robber robbed. The robbed will refuse to take what was robbed”.  

 

The PC in a statement earlier reiterated that the decisions taken on and after August 5 last year are not acceptable to the people of J&K as these decisions have been thrust on the people and lack any acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“We believe, for us, August 5, 2019, is a negative milestone. This will be remembered as a sad day, a day of disempowerment a day of the attack on our identity,” it said. The party added, “It was a spiteful move and the most unfortunate aspect of it was that an unsuspecting population across the country fed on a diet of hatred and intoxicated on jingoism actually endorsed this spiteful move against the people of Kashmir. We want to tell people not to despair. Nothing is permanent in politics”.

 

He asserted the move made by the government on August last year has been “a death blow at the very root of the State’s constitutional relationship with the Union and a blow to the collective psyche of the Kashmiris, robbing them of their sense of identity and dignity”.

Meanwhile, in Kargil, a local socio-religious group called Anjuman-e-Sahab Zaman appealed the people to observe a complete shutdown on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K as a  ‘black-day’. Kargil is now part of Ladakh Union Territory.

Tags: abrogation of article 370, srinagar curfew
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new political map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

A worker carries a model of Ram Mandir on his head on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Advani believes temple will usher in Rama Rajya

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Ahead of Ayodhya bhumi pujan, Priyanka hopes occasion will foster national unity, fraternity

16 from JK qualify UPSC exam. (Photo- Twitter/Rising Kashmir)

Despite turmoil, 16 J&K candidates crack UPSC exam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham