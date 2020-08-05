Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  05 Aug 2020  Ahead of Ayodhya bhumi pujan, Priyanka hopes occasion will foster national unity, fraternity
India, All India

Ahead of Ayodhya bhumi pujan, Priyanka hopes occasion will foster national unity, fraternity

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 11:37 am IST

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said the temple construction is “with the consent of every Indian”.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant shift in her party’s stand on the Ram Mandir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed the hope that Wednesday’s bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya will be an occasion for “national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation”.

The Congress hasn’t been invited to the Ayodhya ceremony on Wednesday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 100 VIPs are expected to be present.

 

After the Supreme Court’s verdict in November that a temple should be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya, the CWC passed a resolution that welcomed it. Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala had said then the party was in favour of temple construction.

On Tuesday, Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of UP, tweeted: “Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone”.

“With the message and grace of Lord Ram and Mother Sita, the bhoomi pujan (will be) an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,” she added.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said the temple construction is “with the consent of every Indian”. He also held a recital of the Hanuman Chalisa.  Nath noted it was former PM Rajiv Gandhi who paved the way for the temple construction in 1986.

 

Congress MP Manish Tewari posted several tweets on the bhoomi pujan, including a video message where he sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Ram bhajans.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, ayodhya bhoomi pujan, ram temple

Latest From India

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new political map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. — HU Naqash photo

Curfew in Srinagar over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

A worker carries a model of Ram Mandir on his head on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Advani believes temple will usher in Rama Rajya

16 from JK qualify UPSC exam. (Photo- Twitter/Rising Kashmir)

Despite turmoil, 16 J&K candidates crack UPSC exam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham