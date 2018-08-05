The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:46 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Telangana farmer's twist to 'Kiki challenge' takes Internet by storm

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 6:01 pm IST

The video garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views on YouTube and over three million views on their Facebook page.

The dance was shot in Tirupati's farmland on August 1 and shared on social media. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 The dance was shot in Tirupati's farmland on August 1 and shared on social media. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Hyderabad: A farmer and a budding actor from Telangana who took up the 'Kiki dance challenge', grooving to Drake's smash hit as they plough a field with bullocks, have become a sensation with a video of the act going viral.

The dance by the duo has drawn huge accolades from netizens.

Among them was Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who posted this video on his official Twitter page. "The only#kikichallenge that I approve of! Desi style and completely safe! Mera Bharat Mahaan!," he said.

Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his hit 'In My Feelings'.

The video, posted as 'Kiki Challenge Village farmers Style India' in 'My Village Show' channel on Youtube has garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views in just three days while the official Facebook page of the 'My Village Show' had over three million views and about 55,000 shares in just four days.

Anil Kumar is a budding actor, while his friend Pilli Tirupati is a farmer.

The dance was shot in Tirupati's farmland on August 1.

"Director Srikanth (SriramSrikanthwho runs 'My Village Show' channel in youtube) came up with this idea and we shot the video and posted on youtube," Anil told PTI.

Srikanth said that soon after posting the video online, his followers on Facebook and Instagram have been growing exponentially.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned that anyone indulging #kikichallenge on the roads would be booked under Section 268 of IPC (public nuisance) and Section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act. 

Tags: #kiki challenge, telangana farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

2

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

3

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

4

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

5

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham