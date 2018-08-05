The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

India, All India

LeT militant Naveed Jatt, who escaped this year, seen at terrorist funeral

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

Photographs of Jatt offering gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund have surfaced on social media.

Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a medical examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a medical examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, on Saturday made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.

Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

Jatt is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead outside his office at Press Enclave here on June 14.

Tags: let militant, naveed jatt, shujaat bukhari murder case, j&k encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

