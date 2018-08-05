The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition unites to protest rape of minors in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 6:09 am IST

However, in a tactical move, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not share the stage at the event.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav greets Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the protest. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav greets Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the protest. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It was another show of strength for a United Opposition on Saturday as parties — including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress,  Trina-mul Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Left and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — came together to protest against the rape of minor girls in a Bihar shelter home. However, in a tactical move, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not share the stage at the event.

Mr Kejriwal, who addressed the gathering, left before Mr Gandhi arrived and took his place on the dais. It might be recalled that the two parties are chief rivals in capital’s politics, but have been urged by other parties to come together for the sake of Opposi-tion unity.

The Delhi chief minister interestingly referred to the Delhi gang rape case in his speech, which was a major protest before the UPA lost power in 2014.

Mr Gandhi, on the other hand, took a direct swipe at chief minister Nitish Kumar and said: “If Nitish Kumar is ashamed of the Muzaffarpur rape incident, he should immediately take action against those involved”.

“We stand with the women of India, girls and their families who suffered in Muzaffarpur,” Mr Gandhi said addressing the gathering Jantar Mantar in the capital.

Other prominent leaders who joined the protest included Communist Party of India’s D. Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav besides RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav himself.  

Mr Yadav has been targeting Mr Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur and had held a bandh in Bihar earlier this week.

In Delhi on Saturday, Mr Tejashwi Yadav levelled allegations Mr Kumar, who faced criticism over maintaining silence for days after the shelter home was exposed. He hinted that there has been an effort to shield the accused.

“Even after the report of Child Commission was out no action was taken. An FIR was lodged two months after Tata Institute report came out and in that too name of prime accused Brajesh Thakur was missing somehow. Brajesh has been a close aide of Nitish Ji,” Mr Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tags: united opposition, arvind kejriwal, tejashwi prasad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham