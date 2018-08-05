Opposition unites to protest rape of minors in Bihar

However, in a tactical move, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not share the stage at the event.

New Delhi: It was another show of strength for a United Opposition on Saturday as parties — including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Trina-mul Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Left and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — came together to protest against the rape of minor girls in a Bihar shelter home. However, in a tactical move, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not share the stage at the event.

Mr Kejriwal, who addressed the gathering, left before Mr Gandhi arrived and took his place on the dais. It might be recalled that the two parties are chief rivals in capital’s politics, but have been urged by other parties to come together for the sake of Opposi-tion unity.

The Delhi chief minister interestingly referred to the Delhi gang rape case in his speech, which was a major protest before the UPA lost power in 2014.

Mr Gandhi, on the other hand, took a direct swipe at chief minister Nitish Kumar and said: “If Nitish Kumar is ashamed of the Muzaffarpur rape incident, he should immediately take action against those involved”.

“We stand with the women of India, girls and their families who suffered in Muzaffarpur,” Mr Gandhi said addressing the gathering Jantar Mantar in the capital.

Other prominent leaders who joined the protest included Communist Party of India’s D. Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav besides RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav himself.

Mr Yadav has been targeting Mr Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur and had held a bandh in Bihar earlier this week.

In Delhi on Saturday, Mr Tejashwi Yadav levelled allegations Mr Kumar, who faced criticism over maintaining silence for days after the shelter home was exposed. He hinted that there has been an effort to shield the accused.

“Even after the report of Child Commission was out no action was taken. An FIR was lodged two months after Tata Institute report came out and in that too name of prime accused Brajesh Thakur was missing somehow. Brajesh has been a close aide of Nitish Ji,” Mr Tejashwi Yadav said.