The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Kathua rape, murder accused was not in Meerut, claim handwriting tests

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 3:26 pm IST

It is alleged that Vishal had tried to create an alibi of his absence from crime scene by resorting to manipulation of records.

Sanji Ram, Vishal's father and the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case. (Photo: File | PTI)
  Sanji Ram, Vishal's father and the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jammu: The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir have carried out scientific tests to support its probe that Vishal Jangotra, an accused in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, was not in Meerut when the crime took place in January.

The charges of rape and murder of the girl were framed by the district and sessions court in Pathankot against Vishal, who is pursuing a bachelors’ degree in agriculture from a college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, and his juvenile cousin, his father Sanji Ram, and special police officer Deepak Khajuria alias Deepu.

It is alleged in the charge sheet that Vishal, accused of raping the girl, had tried to create an alibi of his absence from the crime scene by allegedly "resorting to manipulation of records and creation of false evidence with the connivance and assistance of his father".

According to the charge sheet filed by the crime branch, the answer sheets as well as attendance sheet of Vishal, son of alleged main accused Sanji Ram, were sent to handwriting experts, also known as Questioners of Examined Documents (QED). "The opinion given by the expert has inter alia revealed that the first name (Vishal) could not be connected with his usual signatures on the attendance sheets dated January 12 and 15," it said.

The girl was kidnapped on January 10 and subsequently killed on January 13 night. Her body was dumped by Vishal, his juvenile cousin and Khajuria on January 14 after which he took a train for Meerut. The body of the victim was recovered on January 17.

The handwriting experts also opined that the surname of accused (Jangotra) "could have been anachronistically added on the attendance sheets of January 12 and 15." The crime branch also seized answer sheets written by the accused in examination centre on January 9 to compare it with the answer sheets of January 12 and 15, which as per investigation were written by him after examination and commission of the crime.

"Inter-spacing between the letters and words in the questioned writings... have been written with wide hiatus between letters and words (comparing the writing of January 9 and January 12 and 15).”

"This aspect reveals that extend of natural variation in the questioned writings is more personified and profound (answer sheets of January 12 and 15). Such personified and profound natural variation can occur in the writing of a person when there is a lack of neuro-muscular coordination of the writer and such lack of neuro-muscular coordination is found due to various psychological and physical conditions," the report said.

The crime branch has been contending that Vishal was under tremendous mental pressure after he arrived at Meerut in the afternoon of January 15.

The charge sheet said that forensic report clearly indicates tampering of the attendance sheets and points to the fact that access to the attendance sheets has been given to the accused... "it stands established that the accused was not present in the examination dated January 12 and 15 and had resorted to manipulation of the attendance sheets and tried to create and alibi in order to save himself from the clutches of law".

The trial in this case is ongoing at district and sessions court at Pathankot on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Besides Vishal, his father Sanji Ram, his juvenile cousin and Khajuria, the crime branch has charge sheeted four others.

Tags: kathua rape-murder case, handwriting tests, j&k crime branch, kathua
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham