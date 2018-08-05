Every act of corruption leads to Gandhis: Sambit Patra

Taking a dig at the CWC members over allegations of corruption they face, he said it is “corruption wali committee”.

New Delhi: Describing Congress Working Committee (CWC) as “corruption wali committee” (committee of corruption), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said every act of corruption in India is linked to the Congress which is peddling lies and misleading people against the Modi government. The ruling party also dismissed alleged irregularities in Rafale fighter jets’ price, saying that the Congress is spreading lies on the issue as it is “frustrated” over the absence of any middlemen in the deal.

“The Congress has a hard connection with corruption. Wherever corruption happens in India, it goes to 10 Janpath. 10 Janpath is the permanent address of corruption in India and every act of corruption leads to the Gandhi family,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, referring to the official residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

On the Rafale issue, the BJP leader said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Parliament during the no-trust motion that the French president said something in his ears and within hours the French government issued a statement exposing his lies. “Can there be anything more humiliating than this,” Mr Patra said.

He also accused the Congress of playing vote bank politics on the controversy surrounding Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the party was only interested in having a “national register of illegal immigrants”.

He said while the Opposition party did not allow BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah to speak on the NRC issue in the Upper House, it deliberated upon it in the CWC meeting.

Taking a dig at the CWC members over allegations of corruption they face, he said it is “corruption wali committee”.

Countering the Congress claim of the Modi government’s complicity and connivance in allowing bank scan accused Mehul Choksi to flee from the country and getting him citizenship of Antigua, Mr Patra pointed to an interview given by Choksi’s Antiguan lawyer David Dorsett where he had reportedly said that Choksi was being targeted as he had a “loose” connection with the Congress.