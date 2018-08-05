The Asian Age | News



Cattle trader killed, another injured in Army firing in J&K’s Ramban

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

Mohammad Rafiq Gujjar, Shakeel Ahmad were allegedly fired upon by soldiers of 58 RR when they were leaving Kohli village, police said.

An Army officer, when contacted, said the soldiers opened fire after observing suspicious movement of some persons. (Representational Image | ANI)
  An Army officer, when contacted, said the soldiers opened fire after observing suspicious movement of some persons. (Representational Image | ANI)

Banihal: A cattle trader was killed and another injured when Army personnel allegedly opened fire on them in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

Mohammad Rafiq Gujjar (28) and Shakeel Ahmad (30), both residents of Gool, were allegedly fired upon by soldiers of the 58 Rashtriya Rifles when they were leaving Kohli village around 4 am, a police official said.

He added while Gujjar died on the spot, Ahmad was injured in the firing and was shifted to hospital. Both of them were cattle traders and had come to the village in connection with their business, the official said quoting preliminary investigation. 

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohan Lal confirmed the death of a civilian and injuries to another in the firing and said an FIR is being registered in this connection.

“Investigation is on and a case is being lodged against Army personnel,” he told news agency PTI.

An Army officer, when contacted, said the soldiers opened fire after observing suspicious movement of some persons.

“We are on the job and getting details of the incident,” the officer said.

Tags: civilian killings, army firing, jammu and kashmir, ramban
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

