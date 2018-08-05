Banning confessions against Indian culture of tolerance, says Kerala church

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church requested the Centre to reject National Commission for Women's recommendations.

'This is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance,' priests of Kerala church said. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Mumbai: The protests against women panel’s recommendation to abolish the practice of confessions in churches continue with Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church criticising the move on Sunday.

“This (abolishing practice of confession) is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance,” the priests of the church said.

The church further requested the government to reject the recommendations.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposal to stop confessions in church last month. Archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosai Pakiam, said, "NCW chairperson shouldn't dictate that you abolish this."

Confession, according to the Christian faith, is a Sacrament. It is a way to spiritual progress and salvation. It is a practice inherited from the early Christian communities. The sanctity of the seal of confession was held so high in the history of the Church that there are instances of priests having sacrificed their lives to protect it, a statement by Kerala's top church body said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) recommended the abolition of the practice in the backdrop of a rape case against four priests of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. The priests were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman belonging to their church.

In another incident, a nun also filed a complaint to the Kottayam district police chief in June alleging rape by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. She further alleged that the bishop also had unnatural sex with her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.