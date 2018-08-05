The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Banning confessions against Indian culture of tolerance, says Kerala church

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church requested the Centre to reject National Commission for Women's recommendations.

'This is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance,' priests of Kerala church said. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
  'This is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance,' priests of Kerala church said. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Mumbai: The protests against women panel’s recommendation to abolish the practice of confessions in churches continue with Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church criticising the move on Sunday.

“This (abolishing practice of confession) is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture which respects different faiths with tolerance,” the priests of the church said.

The church further requested the government to reject the recommendations.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposal to stop confessions in church last month. Archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosai Pakiam, said, "NCW chairperson shouldn't dictate that you abolish this."

Confession, according to the Christian faith, is a Sacrament. It is a way to spiritual progress and salvation. It is a practice inherited from the early Christian communities. The sanctity of the seal of confession was held so high in the history of the Church that there are instances of priests having sacrificed their lives to protect it, a statement by Kerala's top church body said.

Also Read: Women's panel shouldn't dictate: Kerala church body to PM Modi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) recommended the abolition of the practice in the backdrop of a rape case against four priests of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. The priests were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman belonging to their church.

In another incident, a nun also filed a complaint to the Kottayam district police chief in June alleging rape by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. She further alleged that the bishop also had unnatural sex with her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Tags: malankara orthodox syrian church, abolition of confession, ncw, religious tolerance
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham