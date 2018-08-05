The Asian Age | News

Ahead of SC hearing on Article 35A, complete shutdown in Kashmir today

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Article 35A bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called. (Representational Image | AP)
Srinagar: Life in Kashmir on Sunday came to a standstill due to a complete shutdown called by separatist against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said. Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike, Sunday and Monday, as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35A on Monday.

The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek an adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Train services have also been suspended in Kashmir Valley for August 5 and 6, a senior railway official said.

Various organisations including Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35A.

