Will stay at my residence: B S Yeddyurappa on being denied 'lucky' bungalow

Bengaluru: The Leader of Opposition B S Yeddyurappa was allotted his official accommodation at Bengaluru's plush Race Course Road earlier this week. However, the BJP leader turned down the offer since it was not the same bungalow he had requested the Kumaraswamy government for.

Yeddyurappa used to reside in bungalow no 2 when he was the chief minister of the state. Disappointed for being allotted bungalow no 4, Yeddyurappa said, "Since the CM has not obliged my request, I will not take up the house given to me by the government. I will stay at my own residence in Dollars Colony."

According to news reports, Yeddyurappa had requested for his 'lucky' address since he had made several ‘vaastu-complaint’ changes to the structure while living there.

Sources close to Yeddyurappa also said the decision to allot bungalow no 4 to the former CM may have been influenced by JD(S) supremo and ex-prime minister HD Deve Gowda, according to a News18 report.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told NDTV, "We have allotted the bungalow. Particular bungalow it is difficult. Several ministers, they are asking. I have allotted the house. If he wants he can enter that house, it is left to him."