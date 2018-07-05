The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: J&K college students remain seated during national anthem

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

The video was shot at the convocation ceremony of Central University of Kashmir, which took place on July 4.

While a majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful of students chose to remain seated. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: A video from Srinagar has surfaced wherein some college students can be seen seated while the national anthem is being played.

While a majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful of students chose to remain seated.

A similar incident took place in November 2017, when two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri were booked for disrespecting the national anthem.

In another identical incident, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader was suspended from his college in Kochi for allegedly insulting the national anthem in March this year.

 

Tags: national anthem controversy, central university of kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

