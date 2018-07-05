Watch: J&K college students remain seated during national anthem

The video was shot at the convocation ceremony of Central University of Kashmir, which took place on July 4.

While a majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful of students chose to remain seated. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: A video from Srinagar has surfaced wherein some college students can be seen seated while the national anthem is being played.

While a majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful of students chose to remain seated.

A similar incident took place in November 2017, when two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri were booked for disrespecting the national anthem.

In another identical incident, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader was suspended from his college in Kochi for allegedly insulting the national anthem in March this year.