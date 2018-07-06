The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Cong leader misbehaves with cop in Bengaluru for stopping his car

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 9:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 9:08 pm IST

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an ‘idiot’.

'You don’t know who you are speaking to,' Krishnamurthy told the policeman. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 'You don’t know who you are speaking to,' Krishnamurthy told the policeman. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Bengaluru: In another case of VVIP culture, a Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy was seen arguing with a traffic policeman after his car was stopped in Bengaluru.

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an ‘idiot’.

“You don’t know who you are speaking to,” Krishnamurthy told the policeman.

The incident comes after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader was recently arrested for assaulting a woman police officer and tearing her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.

Tags: vvip culture, congress, pn krishnamurthy, congress leader misbehave with cop
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

2

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

3

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

4

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

5

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham