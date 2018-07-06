Watch: Cong leader misbehaves with cop in Bengaluru for stopping his car

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an ‘idiot’.

'You don’t know who you are speaking to,' Krishnamurthy told the policeman. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Bengaluru: In another case of VVIP culture, a Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy was seen arguing with a traffic policeman after his car was stopped in Bengaluru.

“You don’t know who you are speaking to,” Krishnamurthy told the policeman.

#WATCH Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy argues with a traffic policeman in Bengaluru, calls the policeman an 'idiot' and says 'You don't know who you are speaking to' (4.7.18) pic.twitter.com/JPWZErlHEX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

The incident comes after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader was recently arrested for assaulting a woman police officer and tearing her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.