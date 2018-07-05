The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

Six minors abduct, rape 12-yr-old Dalit girl for 3 days in UP

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 1:30 pm IST

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said; meanwhile, all the accused are absconding.

A case has been registered on Wednesday against the six accused, five of them being minor, aged between 14 and 16 years. (Representational Image)
Muzaffarnagar: A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped for three days by six youths after being abducted by them last month from Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered on Wednesday against the six accused, five of them being minor, aged between 14 and 16 years, SHO Anil Kapervan said, adding that the sixth accused is still not identified.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

All the accused are absconding.

Earlier on Wednesday, the victim along with her maternal grandmother had protested outside the district magistrate's office here, demanding lodging of the complaint against the accused. They claimed that police had refused to lodge the FIR.

According to the complaint lodged by victim's maternal grandmother, the girl was abducted by the accused in a car on June 26 from here when she was going to Kukra village in the district.

The girl's mother had died and she lived with her grandmother, police said.

Tags: crime, gangrape, dalit girl raped, crime against women, muzaffarnagar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

