The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

SC asks Puri Jagannath temple to allow visitors irrespective of religion

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 8:59 pm IST

SC asks Puri Jagannath temple to consider allowing visitors of all faiths to offer respects and make offerings.

The Supreme Court asked the Puri Jagannath temple to consider permitting every visitor irrespective of his religious faith to offer respects and make offerings to the deity subject to regulatory measures. (Photo: File)
  The Supreme Court asked the Puri Jagannath temple to consider permitting every visitor irrespective of his religious faith to offer respects and make offerings to the deity subject to regulatory measures. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Puri Jagannath temple to consider permitting every visitor irrespective of his religious faith to offer respects and make offerings to the deity subject to regulatory measures. The court will extend this to other temples also in due course.

A Bench of Justices AK Goel and Abdul Nazeer passed this order taking note of the report of the Puri District Judge who has observed that in spite of the earlier orders, Thalis (plates) and Pitchers are being exhibited for collection of money illegally. It was also brought to the court notice that a large number of foreigners and visitors of other religious faiths also visit the Puri Jagannath temple and at present they are not allowed inside main sanctum.   

The Bench in its order on a petition filed by Mrinalini Padhi said the temple management may consider, subject to regulatory measures, with regard to dress code, giving of an appropriate declaration or compliance with other directions, permitting every visitor irrespective of his faith, to offer respects and to make offerings to the deity.

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and others mentioned Kamakhya Temple, Assam; Kalibari Temple at Calcutta, Pracheen Hanuman Mandir at Jamuna Bazar, Delhi, Tiruchendur Temple at Tamil Nadu and Dargah Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, Ajmer, which attract large number of visitors of other faith.

Additional Solicitor General has assured that Union Ministry of Culture will take due interest in the matter as the issue involves protection of cultural heritage of the country. Amicus curiae state that there are 7,000 antique temples in the State of Tamil Nadu itself.

It said, “We have noted that Hinduism does not eliminate any other belief and is eternal faith and wisdom and inspiration of centuries, as noted in earlier judgments of this Court.”

Citing an earlier judgment which said, “Hinduism, as a religion, incorporates all forms of belief without mandating the selection of elimination of any one single belief. It is a religion that has no single founder; no single scripture and no single set of teachings.”

The Bench also quoted from Justice PB Gajendragadkar, Former Chief Justice of India, from his Book “To the Best of My Memory” that secularism merely means that no religion has the monopoly of religious wisdom. Our secularism is based on the principles laid down by a sloka in the Bhagavad Gita, according to which “even the devotees of other gods who worship with full of faith, they also worship Me, O son of Kunti, though contrary to the ancient rule”.

The Bench also took note of the difficulties faced by the visitors, deficiencies in management, maintenance of hygiene, appropriate utilisation of offerings and protections of assets with regard to various shrines, irrespective of religion across the country and said, “it is a matter for consideration not only for the State Government, Central Government but also for Courts.”

The court said the issue of difficulties faced by the visitors, exploitative practices, deficiencies in the management, maintenance of hygiene, proper utilisation of offerings and protection of assets may require consideration with regard to all Shrines throughout the India, irrespective of religion practiced in such shrines.

The Bench directed the Centre to set up a committee to look into these aspects and submit a report to the court by August 31. In the meanwhile it directed that if any devotee moves the jurisdictional District Judge throughout the India with any grievance on the above aspect in any temple, the District Judge may either himself/herself or by assigning the issue/matter to any other Court under his/her jurisdiction examine above aspects and if necessary send a report to the High Court concerned.

With regard to Puri temple, the Bench directed the management to prevent illegal collection of money from visitors by Thalis and Pitchers and to consider other suggestions given by the District judge. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 5.

Tags: supreme court, puri jagannath temple, odisha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

2

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

3

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

4

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

5

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham