Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul would fail dope test by Punjab as he ‘consumes cocaine’: Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 9:19 pm IST

Swamy's remark came after Harsimrat Kaur Badal said leaders calling Punjabis 'Nashedis' should undergo prescribed dope test first.

'The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine,' Swamy told ANI. (Photo: ANI)
 'The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine,' Swamy told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said Congress President Rahul Gandhi would fail the dope test prescribed by the Punjab government, alleging that he consumes cocaine.

Swamy's remark came after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the leaders calling Punjabis 'Nashedis' (Drug Addicts) should undergo the prescribed dope test first.

"The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine," Swamy told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Badal had said that those who termed 70 per cent Punjabis as 'Nashedis' should undergo a dope test.

This came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Singh had also directed the chief secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued in this regard.

The dope test would be made a mandatory part of the annual medical examination taken of all civilian and police employees of the Punjab government, wherever prescribed.

The move is part of the series of initiatives taken by Singh over the last three days to eliminate drug menace from Punjab.

Read: Punjab to seek Central law for death penalty for drug smugglers

The orders came on the day when the Punjab Chief Minister formally communicated his Cabinet's recommendation to the Centre, seeking an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to provide death penalty for first-time offenders too.

Singh has already issued a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their nefarious activities or face stringent action.

Tags: bjp. subramanian swamy, rahul gandhi, harsimrat kaur badal, captain amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

