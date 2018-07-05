Pune school withdraws order on girl students' innerwear colour

The school claimed that the new rule has been implemented for the safety of girl students.

On Thursday, parents and students were baffled after the school issued the directive on the colour of girl students' innerwear. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: After facing criticism, Pune's Maeer's MIT School on Thursday withdrew its order which asked girl students to wear innerwear of a specific colour.

This came after Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde earlier in the day said that a committee would be sent to the school and further steps will be taken on it.

"On complaint from parents and students, Pune's Deputy Director of Education has been directed to send a committee to the school. On the committee's report education department will take steps," Tawde told ANI.

The school authority had asked girl students to wear specific colour innerwear. They had also specified the length of the skirt to be worn by them.

The school claimed that the new rule has been implemented for the safety of girl students.