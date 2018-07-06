The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity worker charged for 'selling' newborn

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 8:44 pm IST

Anima Indwar, employee of Nirmal Hriday, was arrested based on complaint filed by chairperson of Child Welfare Committee's Ranchi unit.

An employee at Mother Teresa's organisation reportedly accepted Rs 1.2 lakh to 'sell' a baby boy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  An employee at Mother Teresa's organisation reportedly accepted Rs 1.2 lakh to 'sell' a baby boy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ranchi: A female staffer has been arrested and two others, including a sister-in-charge, were detained for allegedly "selling" a child born to an inmate of a shelter home, run by Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity at Jail road in Ranchi.

Anima Indwar, an employee of Nirmal Hriday, was arrested based on a complaint filed by Rupa Verma, the chairperson of Child Welfare Committee's Ranchi unit, Kotwali police station officer in-charge Shyamanand Mandal said.

"One person was arrested yesterday in connection with the shelter home case. Another arrest is also likely. We are investigating into the allegations," Mandal added.

In her complaint, Verma said that a couple from Uttar Pradesh's Shone Bhadra district had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after Nirmal Hriday allegedly took away the child it had earlier given them on May 14.

The couple apparently told Verma that they had paid Rs 1.2 lakh on May 1 to get the boy's custody.

Speaking with news agency PTI, the chairperson of Ranchi Child Welfare Committee said, "The UP-based family claimed that Anima Indwar, who handed over the child to them on May 14, had called them up on July 1 and asked them to visit the shelter home for completing certain formalities. When the child was brought to the home, Indwar took the boy away."

Verma also clarified that Indwar had called up the couple a day after the Child Welfare Committee carried out a surprise check at Nirmal Hriday and seized important documents. "The couple, with no help in sight, knocked our doors for help. The boy is in custody of CWC at present," she said, adding that a baby-selling racket had been operating from the shelter home for some time.

Tags: missionaries of charity, child selling, child welfare committee, ranchi
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

2

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

3

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

4

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

5

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham