Malaysia reviewing extradition request for Zakir Naik, says MEA

The central government's statement comes a day after the controversial preacher Zakir Naik said he had no plans to come back to India.

Zakir Naik said, 'I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution'. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Malaysia is reviewing India's extradition request for controversial preacher Zakir Naik, Ministry of External Affairs told on Thursday.

"We had made a formal request for the extradition of Zakir Naik, who is an Indian National living in Malaysia, as per the extradition treaty we have with Malaysian side. At this stage, our request is under the active consideration of Malaysian side." MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, said.

"I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution. When I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland," he said in a statement.

His lawyer Dato Shaharuddin Ali said "as of today", there is no truth in the report that Zakir Naik was being sent back to India. Neither had he been served any extradition papers."

Zakir Naik is known for hate speeches that allegedly inspired an ISIS terrorist involved in the 2016 Dhaka attack.