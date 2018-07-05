The Asian Age | News

India raises work visa concern with Maldives’ govt

Published : Jul 5, 2018, 6:57 am IST
New Delhi: India is concerned over the alleged discriminatory denial of work visas to Indian nationals by the Maldives and has conveyed its concerns to that country, sources said on Wednesday, adding that India along with other countries has made it clear to the Maldives that such policies may affect tourism there and land that country in “economic difficulties”. Sources also said the Indian government has received “more than a hundred” complaints from Indian nationals who were apparently denied work visas by the Maldives or disqualified prior from employment there despite meeting the necessary criteria. Sources however said the point has not yet been reached when India feels that its vital security has been affected or that its national security is under threat due to Maldivian actions. Despite feeling a sense of “disquiet” over what is happening in the archipelago nation, India seems to be “grappling” over how best to “persuade” the Maldives to respect New Delhi’s concerns. Conscious of its position as a “responsible stakeholder”, New Delhi does not want to be pushed into a situation when it has to react to everything happening in the Maldives on an “immediate basis”, with sources saying that sometimes, “inaction (on certain matters and developments) is also a policy”.

Sources on Wednesday said, “We are receiving complaints (regarding discrimination on work visas), more than a hundred. We have received  ... (information) that Indians are not wanted. We still have to work with that Government.  We are doing whatever is necessary to persuade them (Maldives), to explain to them and work with them to see that those visas are issued. There is a line beyond which the denial of visa cannot be countered by any intervention that leads to them changing position. So, we have been grappling with this position to see what more can be done. We impress upon them that services are being affected and we are working with other nations to suggest that look it’s going to affect tourism arrivals into Maldives. I presume they will realise that they are going to face economic difficulties at some stage.  I’m not sure when that time will come.”

