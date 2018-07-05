The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

In maiden budget, Karnataka CM gives farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 Cr

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

Kumaraswamy also said he has limited the loan amount to Rs 2 lakh, as it was 'not right' to waive higher value crop loan.

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy also proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 per cent across the board on all 18 slabs. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
 Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy also proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 per cent across the board on all 18 slabs. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Bengaluru: In a big relief to the farm sector, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced a mega Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme in the maiden budget of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Unveiling the budget proposals in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, said he has limited the loan amount to Rs 2 lakh, as it was "not right" to waive higher value crop loan.

"Due to this crop loan waiver scheme, farmers will get the benefit of Rs 34,000 crore," Kumaraswamy said, seeking to fulfil a major electoral promise made by the JDS in its manifesto for the recently held assembly polls in the state. 

With the waiver scheme imposing a huge burden on the exchequer, he also announced proposals to mop up additional resources, including an increase in the rate of tax on petrol by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.12 per litre. 

He also proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 per cent across the board on all 18 slabs. Kumaraswamy recalled his assurance to waive all types of crop loans of farmers taken for agricultural activities within 24 hours of formation of a full-fledged government. 

"However, even though the people of the state have not blessed a single party government, I have been provided with a good opportunity to form a coalition government and to work as a chief minister of that coalition," he said. 

Kumaraswamy said he had decided to waive all defaulted crop loans of the farmers made up to December 31, 2017 in the first stage. 

Besides this, it has been decided to credit the repaid loan amount or Rs 25,000, whichever is less, to each of the farmer's accounts, to help farmers who had repaid the loan within time, the chief minister said. 

The families of the government officials and officials of the cooperative sector, farmers who have paid income-tax for the past three years and other ineligible farm loan recipients will be outside the purview of the loan waiver scheme. 

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, karnataka budget 2018
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

2

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

3

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

4

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

5

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham