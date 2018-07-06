Delhi BJP urges Kejriwal to give up full statehood demand and work for people

In a letter to Kejriwal, Tiwari alleged that in 'politically motivated logjam', development of Delhi has been biggest casualty in 3 yrs.

New Delhi: Claiming that there has been an "unprecedented political logjam" in the three years of the AAP government, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "give up" his full statehood demand and work for the people.

In a letter to Kejriwal, he alleged that in the "politically motivated logjam", the development of the city has been the biggest casualty in the last three years.

Claimed two crore people were "crippled" due to "lack" of proper water and electricity supply and "depleted" public transport system, Tiwari said, "I therefore urge you to give up your demand for full statehood and provide people with adequate supply of water and power."

"Delhi government should roll back hike in fixed charges and order an audit of the discoms," he said.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded the AAP government to procure 2000 e-buses to boost public transport and control vehicular pollution. Tiwari said it is "sad" to see the Kejriwal government being at loggerheads again with the Lt Governor over the issue of transfer and posting of bureaucrats in less than a day after Supreme Court verdict.

"The Supreme Court order has no reference regarding the services issue but the way the Kejriwal government has been fighting with the Lt Governor over transfer and posting of bureaucrats even after yesterday's order, it seems it has a hidden agenda," he said.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, the people of Delhi expected the Kejriwal government to provide better water and power supply, public transport facilities, and fight pollution, but it is "saddening" that it has started a new "controversy" over posting of bureaucrats, Tiwari said.