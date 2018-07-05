The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

Chant mantra, adopt cosmic farming to improve yield: Goa minister tells farmers

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 12:49 pm IST

'Cosmic farming will give you safe food without any chemicals or fertilisers,' the minister said.

Goa agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai said BJP-led state government would promote “cosmic farming” with a view to increase crop yield. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Goa agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai said BJP-led state government would promote “cosmic farming” with a view to increase crop yield. (Photo: File/PTI)

Panaji: Goa agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai said that the state’s paddy yield would increase if its farmers chant vedic mantra in their fields and adopt “cosmic farming” techniques.

After inaugurating the ‘Shiv Yog Cosmic Farming’ project at a field near his residence in Fatorda, the minister said the BJP-led state government would promote “cosmic farming” with a view to increase crop yield.

“Cosmic farming will give you safe food without any chemicals or fertilisers. Under this type of farming, no chemical is put on paddy and it will be grown with organic manure only,” said Sardesai, whose wife Usha is a follower of the Shiv Yog Foundation that has designed the project.

The technique requires a farmer to meditate and channel “flow of cosmic energy” by chanting a mantra for at least 30 minutes for better yields, said the minister whose Goa Forward Party (GFP) is one of the constituents of the Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government in the state.

“Public representatives must give importance to agriculture... Our dependency on other states should go down and we must become self-sustainable.”

“Krishi Yog can revolutionise farming and that is why we are introducing it in Goa,” said Sardesai adding, that the state is known as the jewel in the crown of India and should be known for farming henceforth.

Claiming that farmers have benefitted through the technique, he said: “The testimonials of the beneficiary farmers make us believe that there is science beyond science and Shiv Yog Krishi may be the future of farming in the country.”

Tags: vijai sardesai, cosmic farming, shiv yog cosmic farming
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

2

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

3

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

4

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

5

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham