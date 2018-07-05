Centre directs states, UT’s to take measures to prevent mob lynching

MHA stressed that complaints of child abduction or kidnapping should be properly investigated to instil confidence among affected persons.

Last week, five people were lynched to death by villagers in Maharashtra's Dhule district after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the states and the Union Territories (UT) to take measures to prevent incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child lifting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged them (the states and the UTs) to keep a watch for early detection of such rumours and initiate effective action in the connection.

The states and the UT's have also been asked to direct District Administrations to identify vulnerable areas and conduct community outreach programmes for creating awareness and building confidence.

It was also stressed that complaints of child abduction or kidnapping should be properly investigated to instil confidence among the affected persons.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asked owners of instant messaging app WhatsApp to work closely with the IT Ministry and remain "accountable, responsible and vigilant" towards ensuring that nobody misuses their platform.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court stated that mob lynching is 'beyond law and order problem'.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra warned against linking mob violence to religion or caste.

"It (mob lynching) is beyond law and order problem. It is a crime. It is not confined to any motive," Misra said suggesting that it is not only cow vigilantism but also child lifting rumour among others.

A similar incident was reported from Tripura, wherein one person was lynched while two others were injured after a mob suspected them to be child lifters.