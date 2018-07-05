The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 AM IST

India, All India

Assam NRC: 1.5 lakh names will be deleted from final draft

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 4:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 6:59 am IST

The NRC authorities claimed that the process of verification has been completed and the data entry work is going on in full swing.

The NRC authorities also informed that the names of doubtful voters and those whose cases are going on in the Foreigners Tribunals are also not going to be included in the final draft.
 The NRC authorities also informed that the names of doubtful voters and those whose cases are going on in the Foreigners Tribunals are also not going to be included in the final draft.

Guwahati: In what has surcharged the political atmosphere of the state, the state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Wednesday said that names of nearly 1.50 lakh persons, whose names had appeared in the first draft published on December 31, would be dropped from the final draft of the NRC.

The first draft of NRC which was published on December 31,2017 had included the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam, recognising them as legal citizens of India.

The NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela pointed out that names of 65,694 persons, whose names appeared in the first draft, were found to be inadmissible during the family tree verification, while, names of 48,456 married women, who produced Panchayat certificates as linkage were also found to be non-admissible in the NRC.

Informing that NRC authorities while carrying out quality control checks found that names of another 19,783 persons cannot be included in the final draft, he said that a few more such cases may come up during the final quality control checks.

He, however, clarified that these people would be given an opportunity to prove their citizenship by filing claims after the publication of the final draft.

The NRC authorities also informed that the names of doubtful voters and those whose cases are going on in the Foreigners Tribunals are also not going to be included in the final draft. “We have not deleted their names and only kept them on the hold. If they win the cases in the Foreigners’ Tribunals, their names will be included in the NRC later,” he added.

Asserting that they have been trying to make the NRC error free, Mr Hajela reiterated that for Indian citizens whose name doesn’t appear in the final draft of the NRC, it was not the end of the road, all such Indian citizens would be given opportunity to file claims and objections. The NRC authorities claimed that the process of verification has been completed and the data entry work is going on in full swing. As per the schedule submitted to the Supreme Court by the State Coordinator, the data entry work should be completed by July 10.

Tags: assam nrc, supreme court
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham