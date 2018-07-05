The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC seeks Sajjan Kumar's response on plea against anticipatory bail

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 1:18 pm IST

A bench of Justice A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said it is high time that these cases are tried at the earliest.

The bench said it was an over 30-year-old case and it took around '200 pages' for the high court to grant anticipatory bail when it could have been done in just '40-50 pages'. (Photo: File)
  The bench said it was an over 30-year-old case and it took around '200 pages' for the high court to grant anticipatory bail when it could have been done in just '40-50 pages'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, on a plea filed by the SIT challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him by the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justice A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said it is high time that these cases are tried at the earliest. The bench said it was an over 30-year-old case and it took around "200 pages" for the high court to grant anticipatory bail when it could have been done in just "40-50 pages".

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the SIT, said the investigation started against Kumar only in 2016 and now he has come armed with a battery of lawyers and dictates his statement to the investigating officer of the case. The ASG said that while granting anticipatory bail to him, the high court had said that everything will be tested in trial of the case but at the end it granted him the relief saying there was no evidence. To this, the bench said whether all this was considered at the time of anticipatory bail? Singh said, "Yes. This is totally contrary to the established procedure of law". The bench then issued notice.

The Delhi High Court had on February 22 upheld a trial court order granting anticipatory bail to Congress leader Kumar in two anti-Sikh riots cases of 1984, saying that according to records, he was available throughout the investigation.

The Congress leader was granted anticipatory bail by the trial court on December 21, 2016, in two cases of killing of three Sikhs during the riots which had occurred after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Kumar had submitted that his name was never taken earlier and it was a case of fresh allegations coming up after 32 years.

Tags: supreme court, 1984 anti-sikh riots, sajjan kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

2

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

3

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

4

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

5

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham