Today's political environment similar to one in 1977: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Drawing a parallel between present day's political environment and the one that existed during 1977, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said a united opposition, just like 40 years ago, can take on the might of a single party.

"In 1977, the downfall of one party started, and at one point, the government collapsed. A similar situation can be a possibility now if the opposition comes together," Sharad Pawar told media persons in Mumbai.

The ruling Congress lost general election in 1977, held just after the removal of nearly two-year-long Emergency. Morarji Desai-led coalition won that election and remained in power until 1980.

The NCP supremo's comments came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost by-elections in Kairana and Noorpur seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha Kairana seat was won by Rashtriya Lok Dal's candidate, Tabassum Hasan, supported by the joint opposition, while Noorpur assembly seat was taken away by the Samajwadi Party.

The opposition parties have already indicated its intention and displayed strength when the likes of Congress' Rahul Gandhi, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee among others came together for the swearing-in of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka last month.