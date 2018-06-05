The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

India, All India

Today's political environment similar to one in 1977: Sharad Pawar

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

The NCP supremo's comments came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost by-elections in Kairana and Noorpur seats in UP.

'In 1977, the downfall of one party started, and at one point, the government collapsed. A similar situation can be a possibility now if the opposition comes together,' Sharad Pawar told media persons in Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 'In 1977, the downfall of one party started, and at one point, the government collapsed. A similar situation can be a possibility now if the opposition comes together,' Sharad Pawar told media persons in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Drawing a parallel between present day's political environment and the one that existed during 1977, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said a united opposition, just like 40 years ago, can take on the might of a single party.

"In 1977, the downfall of one party started, and at one point, the government collapsed. A similar situation can be a possibility now if the opposition comes together," Sharad Pawar told media persons in Mumbai.

The ruling Congress lost general election in 1977, held just after the removal of nearly two-year-long Emergency. Morarji Desai-led coalition won that election and remained in power until 1980.

The NCP supremo's comments came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost by-elections in Kairana and Noorpur seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha Kairana seat was won by Rashtriya Lok Dal's candidate, Tabassum Hasan, supported by the joint opposition, while Noorpur assembly seat was taken away by the Samajwadi Party.

The opposition parties have already indicated its intention and displayed strength when the likes of Congress' Rahul Gandhi, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee among others came together for the swearing-in of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka last month.

Tags: sharad pawar, 1977 general elections, rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, mamata banerjee, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham