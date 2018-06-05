The Asian Age | News

Shashi Tharoor summoned to court in Sunanda Pushkar death case on July 7

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 2:44 pm IST

The Patiala House Court has asked Tharoor to appear before it on July 7.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at her suite in Leela Hotel in the national capital on the night of January 17, 2014. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar.

The Delhi Police had on May 14 accused Shashi Tharoor of abetting Sunanda Pushkar's suicide and told the court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half year-old case. The police also claimed that there was sufficient evidence against Tharoor.

Nearly 3,000-page charge-sheet filed on May 14 by the Delhi police explained why the death case is a case of abetment to suicide and cruelty.

The charge-sheet has named Shashi Tharoor as the only accused while also alleging that he had subjected his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, to cruelty and had urged the court to summon the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

51-year-old, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at her suite in Leela Hotel in New Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, days after she publicly accused her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

