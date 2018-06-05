The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018

India, All India

Rajnath Singh will visit J&K on June 7 to review security

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 5:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 6:42 am IST

Singh had claimed that Centre was willing to talk to all stake holder, including Hurriyat, within the constitutional framework.

 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the backdrop of increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan and the conditional ceasefire announced by Centre during the Ramzan, home minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for two days starting June 7. Duirng his visit, the home minister will do a detailed security review on the present situation in the Valley with multiple agencies and even meet people affected by cross-border shelling.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state earlier, this is second visit by a top Government functionary to the State ever since ceasefire was announced on May 16.

Mr Singh also plans to travel border areas like Kupwara to review various border development programmes, including construction of bunkers for the residents affected by cross border shelling.

Sources said the home minister will also examine the possibility of extending the ceasefire beyond Ramzan, specially during the duration of the Amarnath Yatra, which starts on June 28.

The home minister will review the security situation particularly in wake of recent incidents of stone pelting, attacks on security forces in the Kashmir Valley and increased infiltration attempts. Earlier Mr Singh had claimed that Centre was willing to talk to all stake holder, including Hurriyat, within the constitutional framework.

On the second day of the visit on June 8, Mr Singh will visit the Jmamu region to asses the security situation along the International Border where some civilians and security personnel have been killed in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani border forces. The state government has already evacuated hundreds of residents living close to the border,  The MHA has already directed civic agencies to expedite work on 28,400 bunkers close to the border for the safety of residents.

