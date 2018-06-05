The Asian Age | News

Rajasthan man, missing for five years, traced to Pakistan jail

PTI
This is the second such case in Rajasthan in about a fortnight.

Authorities are not clear how Jugraj Bheel, now 25, from Rampuria village strayed into Pakistani territory. (Representational Image)
Jaipur: A man missing from his home in Rajasthan's Bundi district for five years has been traced to a jail in Pakistan, an official said on Tuesday. This is the second such case in Rajasthan in about a fortnight.

In May, the family of a Jaipur man, untraceable for 36 years, learnt that he is lodged in a jail in Pakistan.

In the recent case, authorities are not clear how Jugraj Bheel, now 25, from Rampuria village strayed into Pakistani territory.

“We received an inquiry to verify Jugraj Bheel's nationality,” Bundi district superintendent of police Yogesh Yadav said.

“The youth is in a Pakistani jail. We have found his family members in Rampuria village, falling in Dabi police station area,” he added.

Police said the villager's 60-year-old father Bhairon Bheel has confirmed his identity. “His family members have said that Jugraj was mentally disturbed but they do not know how he strayed into Pakistan,” Yadav said.

Yadav said he received a report from the state police headquarter in May seeking information about Jugraj Bheel.

A fortnight ago, an inquiry into the case of 68-year-old Gajanand Sharma had also revealed that he was lodged in Pakistan jail. He had gone missing 36 years ago from his home in the Jaipur's Brahampuri area.

A police investigation confirmed his nationality and traced his family members.

BJP in-charge for party affairs in Rajasthan, Avinash Rai Khanna, and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra met Sharma's family on June 2 and assured all possible help for his safe return from Pakistan.

They BJP leaders told the family that the party has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking her intervention to secure Sharma's release from the Pakistani jail.

