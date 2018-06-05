The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018

India, All India

Chidambaram to appear before ED on Aircel-Maxis deal on Tuesday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 5:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 6:58 am IST

The agency will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram
 Congress leader P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is all set to appear before ED on Tuesday in connection with the agency's probe pertaining to the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. Sources said the agency has issued fresh summons to the senior Congress leader to appear before the investigating officer of the case on Tuesday.

Former finance minister’s role has come under the scanner in the `3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal in which the ED has already questioned his son, Karti Chidambaram.

The former finance minister had last week approached the court  seeking relief from arrest by the ED in this case.

The court had directed the ED not to take any coercive action or arrest Chidambaram till June 5 in connection with the case. The ED had first asked Mr Chidambaram to appear before it on May 30.

The Aircel-Maxis cases pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to firm M/s Global Communication Holding Services Ltd in 2006 for investment in Aircel. The Supreme Court had on March 12 directed investigating agencies -- the CBI and the ED -- to complete their probe into the 2G spectrum allocation cases, including the Aircel Maxis alleged money laundering case, in six months.

The ED had alleged that the FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by Chidambaram even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The ED is investigating "the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted (in 2006) by the then finance minister." "In the instant case, the approval for FDI of 800 million USD (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, the CCEA was competent to grant the approval," the ED had said. "However, the approval was not obtained from the CCEA," it had alleged. The agency said its probe revealed that the case of the said FDI was "wrongly projected as an investment of Rs 180 crore so that it need not be sent to the CCEA to avoid a detailed scrutiny." The ED is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a 2011 CBI FIR in the case.

Tags: chidambaram, aircel-maxis case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

